Sky Sports pundit believes Aston Villa are a better coached team than Manchester United

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has said that Aston Villa are a better coached team than Manchester United over the last 12 months, since Unai Emery joined Villa.

Carragher said there is “no doubt about that” regarding to his comment that Villa are a better coached team than United over the past 12 months.

The Premier League table offers proof of this too, with Aston Villa sitting 5th place above Manchester United in 6th, with four points separating the two sides.

However many would suggest it isn’t just about the points on the board, but also the way the two sides are playing, with Aston Villa performing at a much better level currently.

Jamie Carragher on Aston Villa and Man United ? pic.twitter.com/3XyyrK6vMl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 14, 2023

Villa have a goal difference of +12, compared to United who have a -3 goal difference, this alone shows that Villa have had more clear cut victories than United.

This mainly comes from Villa being the second highest scoring team in the league so far this season, with 29 goals in their opening 12 games, this is only behind Manchester City with 32 goals scored.

United on the contrary have only scored 13 goals, with the likes of Wolves, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, and Everton scoring more than them.