Ten Hag gets backing of high-ranking Man United officials thanks to unusual decision

For pretty much the entire 2023/24 season so far, it appears as if Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, has been under pressure to deliver.

Until the last couple of matches, where the players have at least looked like something approaching a football team, the manner of performance levels hasn’t been close to being acceptable for a club of United’s standing.

It’s right that the Dutchman should carry the can, however, what’s interesting is that, notwithstanding all of the above, he apparently still retains the full backing of his paymasters.

That can be seen with their recent decision to refuse to meet agents if they believe that they’re trying to pitch their client to replace ten Hag, according to ESPN.

It’s a show of faith that some may believe ten Hag doesn’t deserve, however, United have climbed up to sixth place in the English top-flight almost unnoticed.

If they can find a bit of form, they’re within touching distance of the top five and could quite easily plant themselves firmly within it in due course.

It’s worth remembering that it was only a few months ago when ten Hag was guiding United to Champions League qualification and the Carabao Cup too, so there’s an argument that he at least deserves to be given the chance to turn things back around again.