Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.

A report from IlRomanista claims that Tottenham are looking to add more depth and quality to their midfield and they have identified the 28-year-old as a target.

The report claims that the midfielder could be available for an offer of above €30 million. Spurs certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for him and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done in January.

Meanwhile, they will be able to offer him a higher salary as well and the player could be tempted to join them. The 28-year-old will want to compete at the highest level and moving to Tottenham could give him the platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

The North London outfit have started the season well and they are expected to return to the UEFA Champions League at the end of the season. The opportunity to play for them will be an attractive proposition for most players.

The 28-year-old Roma midfielder certainly has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League and he has the physicality to cope with the demands of English football as well. He could be the ideal acquisition for Tottenham in the coming seasons. He has the blend of experience and quality to make an immediate impact at the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen whether the clubs can agree on a fee in January. Tottenham will need more quality and depth in their squad if they want to compete with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City on a regular basis.