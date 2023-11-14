Video: Aaron Ramsdale’s dad goes in hard on Mikel Arteta over goalkeeper decision

The way that Aaron Ramsdale has been treated by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal hasn’t gone down at all well with the goalkeeper’s dad.

Nick Ramsdale joined former Arsenal striker, Kevin Campbell, and presenter, Sophie Nicolaou, to discuss a multitude of things that were Gunners related, with particular emphasis on how Aaron losing his place to David Raya had affected the entire family.

He had a fairly strong message to send to Arteta too:

“When I spoke to Mr Arteta on the phone before he signed Aaron, he said he wanted Aaron.

“But now, you know, David Raya’s back on the market and he’s had David Raya. Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off.

“Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody. You’ve got to give the guy a chance for God’s sake. Even though the way it’s been done, in my eyes, it’s been wrong and we can talk about that but it’s the decision.”

Pictures from Highbury Squad YouTube