Virgil van Dijk names what is needed for Liverpool to win the Premier League

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been back to his best this season and the defender has named several things that need to happen for the Reds to win the Premier League.

Liverpool have been the club that has lost out the most from Pep Guardiola being at Man City as the Merseyside club have finished runners-up to the Manchester outfit on several occasions and have found it hard to keep that level consistently over the last few years with a drop off in seasons such as the last one.

Jurgen Klopp rebuilt his midfield ahead of the current campaign and it has made big improvements to his team, although it is not perfect just yet.

The Reds have stayed in touching distance of City after 12 games and Van Dijk has named three things that could help the Reds challenge for the title.

“I hope so,” said Van Dijk via the Liverpool Echo when asked if the Reds are ready to challenge for the Premier League.

“I looked in the dressing room (on Sunday) and it felt like we were the under-23s. But still we have the quality, if you are good enough you are old enough. But we need to see, we need a bit of luck, we need no injuries and need consistency.

“Overall this season we have been doing well but the season is not decided in November and there could be so many twists and turns, we all know that. You have all these aspirations, dreams, goals before the season and you want to compete until the very end in every competition we are in. That is definitely the case at the beginning of the season and then you grow into a season.”

Luck, injuries and consistency decide titles and Jurgen Klopp’s men will need all three to snatch the title away from Man City.

Guardiola’s men are favourites to win a fourth league crown in a row and their challengers have shown obvious frailties so far which is likely to prevent them from upsetting the odds this campaign.