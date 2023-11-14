West Ham will have to pay £13m in order to appoint league-leading manager

Although there are still six months left until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, it appears that West Ham are already sounding out potential candidates to take over the manager’s position from David Moyes.

The Scot’s contract with the east Londoner’s is up at the end of the season and, so far, the club apparently haven’t approached Moyes to discuss an extension.

Indeed, it wouldn’t really be a surprise to see a new name in the hot-seat next season.

To that end, Hammers News are reporting that technical director, Tim Steidten, is on the hunt for a different type of manager with the man he employed at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso, under consideration.

He would cost in the region of £13m to buy out of the two year extension he’s just signed at Leverkusen according to the outlet, and it’s not clear at this stage if the east Londoners would be prepared to pay that kind of money.

Nor is it a foregone conclusion that Alonso would even entertain a switch to the Hammers, given that his old teams – Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool – may all have different reasons why they would like to see him back with them.

The emotional pull to any of the three would arguably be greater than the switch to the Hammers, with respect, though West Ham would represent the stiffer challenge which might appeal.