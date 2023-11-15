“A form issue” – Argentina manager explains latest decision regarding Man United star

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has explained to the press why Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho was not selected for the World Cup winner’s squad for the current international break.

Argentina are currently top of the 2026 World Cup qualification table having won all four of their matches and will play Uruguay and Brazil over the coming days.

Both matches are huge for the defending champions and will determine how well they will do for the rest of the qualifying process as their opponents currently sit in second and third.

Scaloni’s squad contains many familiar names but one player that has been left out is Garnacho.

When asked why this was, the Argentine coach said via Fabrizio Romano: “Ale’s non-call-up is due to a form issue. During the last calls, he did not have minutes and we have to think about the human aspect as well.

“He’s on our radar and will be part of our plans”.

The 19-year-old will have a big future with Argentina but the winger is certainly not in the best form at present as he is failing to have an impact in a struggling Man United squad.

Garnacho has not been a regular starter for the Premier League club this season and has only scored one goal across 16 games he has featured in during the current campaign.

The youngster will need to find a way to change his situation at Old Trafford and when he does that, he will certainly be back in and amongst the Argentina national team.