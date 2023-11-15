Arsenal keen on 21-year-old midfielder following personal checks from Edu

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Maia.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. Arsenal would do well to secure his services in the coming months.

Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from Arsenal and the north London outfit will have to replace him adequately. As per TeamTalk, Maia is one of the players the Gunners are looking at.

The 21-year-old could prove to be a solid long-term investment and he could replace the Ghana international at the Premier League club.

Maia has established himself as a key player for Sao Paulo and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. Joining Arsenal could be the ideal next step in his development.

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players since taking over at Arsenal and he could help the 21-year-old midfielder fulfill his tremendous potential as well.

It remains to be seen whether Sao Paulo are prepared to cash in on the midfielder during the January transfer window. Apparently, Arsenal director Edu has made personal checks on the midfielder and he believes that the 21-year-old is ready for English football.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the midfielder in January. They have the financial muscle to get the deal done and the player is likely to be attracted to play for them as well.

It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to test himself at a high level.