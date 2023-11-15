Portugal international midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks.

A report from 90 Min claims that Arsenal have now been alerted to his availability. Apparently, the 26-year-old midfielder is keen on returning to England.

The midfielder joined Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal during the summer transfer window but he is keen on returning to the Premier League and Arsenal could provide him with an exit route.

The Gunners are keen on signing the 26-year-old and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for them. They need to sign a quality partner for Declan Rice and the 26-year-old certainly fits the profile profile.

Neves is an exceptional passer from the deep and he will add creativity and control to the side. He could prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Thomas Partey if Arsenal managed to sign him.

Meanwhile, they are not the only Premier League club keen on Neves and they will face competition from Newcastle United as well.

The Gunners are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them could be an attractive option for the Portuguese international.

Arsenal will look to compete for the league title and players like Neves could transform them in the second half of the campaign. It will be interesting to see if Al Hilal are prepared to sanction his departure.

The former Wolves midfielder knows the Premier League well, and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if he joins Arsenal.