Arsenal ready to move again for long-term target in January

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Arsenal are in the market for a midfielder in January and Mikel Arteta will make a move for one of his long-term targets. 

According to the Mirror, the Gunners will try again for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in January after failing to sign the Brazilian during the summer of 2022.

The North London club’s final offer of £25m was rejected by the Birmingham club and the 25-year-old would go on to sign a new contract soon after.

Arsenal will try to test Villa’s resolve with a January bid but it will be tough for the Gunners to get their man mid-season.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham coaching staff worked over summer to improve Jarrod Bowen’s game
Video: Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis already showing they belong with England squad
Newcastle’s injury crisis hits new low as key player out for six weeks

Luiz’s contract expires in 2026 and the Aston Villa will be in no rush to sell him, especially with Unai Emery’s side competing at the top of the Premier League table.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided another two assists for his team across 19 matches in all competitions this season and is a massive part of Emery’s team.

It is easy to see the skills that have drawn Arteta’s eye to Luiz but the Spanish coach will find it difficult to get his man in January.

More Stories Douglas Luiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.