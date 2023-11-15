Arsenal ready to move again for long-term target in January

Arsenal are in the market for a midfielder in January and Mikel Arteta will make a move for one of his long-term targets.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners will try again for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in January after failing to sign the Brazilian during the summer of 2022.

The North London club’s final offer of £25m was rejected by the Birmingham club and the 25-year-old would go on to sign a new contract soon after.

Arsenal will try to test Villa’s resolve with a January bid but it will be tough for the Gunners to get their man mid-season.

? Arsenal will make a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in January. The Gunners have a long-standing interest in the Brazilian. (Source: @MirrorFootball) pic.twitter.com/285wEWMfLu — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 15, 2023

Luiz’s contract expires in 2026 and the Aston Villa will be in no rush to sell him, especially with Unai Emery’s side competing at the top of the Premier League table.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals and provided another two assists for his team across 19 matches in all competitions this season and is a massive part of Emery’s team.

It is easy to see the skills that have drawn Arteta’s eye to Luiz but the Spanish coach will find it difficult to get his man in January.