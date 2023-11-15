“Both incredible players” – Arsenal legend would love to see Gunners sign Bayern Munich duo

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has made it clear he’d like to see two big names from Bayern Munich joining the Gunners to add more experience and winning mentality to the squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has a good blend of youth and experience at the moment, with young talents like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba whose best years are surely still ahead of them, while they also have players who’ve won major trophies elsewhere, such as Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kai Havertz.

Still, the blend wasn’t quite right for Arsenal last season as they came so close to winning the Premier League title before a late collapse in form, allowing Manchester City to overtake them as part of their treble-winning campaign.

Petit thinks Bayern Munich duo Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are two top players who could give Arsenal precisely what they need, and it’s certainly the case that the pair have won a great deal at the Allianz Arena.

At the same time, however, the Bundesliga doesn’t tend to be anywhere near as competitive as the Premier League, with Bayern running away with the title most years, and winning the last eleven in a row.

Whether Kimmich and Goretzka would find that kind of experience beneficial with a team like Arsenal in the Premier League remains to be seen, but of course it’s easy to see Petit’s argument as they’re both such quality players who also look like a good fit for Arteta’s particular brand of football.

“I know they want to buy young players with room to improve and I can understand that, but I think they need players that know how to win and have experience in big games,” Petit told Compare.Bet.

“The main two players I would target if I was Arsenal would be Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

“They are both incredible players with huge experience who have both been at Bayern for a while and would maybe like a new challenge.”

Arsenal spent big this summer so it remains to be seen what they can do in January or next summer without selling some players first, while it’s also surely the case that a big club like Bayern won’t part ways with important first-team players too easily.