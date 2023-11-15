Aston Villa ace on his way after Unai Emery bust-up

So far so very good for Unai Emery and his Aston Villa side this season.

The Spaniard has really got the Villains ticking over brilliantly, and their current fifth place in the English top-flight is fully deserved.

Just three points away from Man City in the top spot, and joint top of their Europa Conference League group, there’s every reason to believe that if Emery is able to ensure that results and performances continue in the same manner, then 2023/24 could be a really special season for the club.

Much of the success has to be down to how well Emery has the dressing room functioning, and for the most part it appears that his squad are fully behind him – perhaps with one possible exception.

According to Football Insider, young Jhon Duran is proving to be a disruptive influence behind the scenes and, as a result, the club will look to offload him at the first opportunity.

The outlet suggest that a loan move is most likely, though clubs will surely be reticent to take a chance on a player that, at 19 years of age, is still learning his trade and must also learn to wait his turn.

It appears that a lack of match time is behind that issue and, if anything, Duran needs to be a little more mature and understanding about things.

His current attitude certainly isn’t going to do him any favours with new employers.