Chelsea believe 24-year-old attacker is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are keen on signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the coming months.

A report from Evening Standard claims that Chelsea are confident that the 24-year-old striker is keen on a move to Stanford Bridge, but Napoli are unlikely to sanction his departure midway through the season.

The Blues will have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign the player.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and he helped Napoli win the league title last season. The Nigerian international scored 31 goals across all competitions and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues.

Chelsea must look to sign a proven goal scorer in the coming months and Osimhen could transform them in the final third. They have signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal during the summer transfer window, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations so far.

Osimhen would be a tremendous upgrade on the former La Liga striker. The 24-year-old has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could be a game-changer for the Blues.

Chelsea had a mediocre campaign last year and finished 12th in the league table. They have had a mixed start to the current campaign as well. Someone like Osimhen could transform them into genuine title containers in the coming seasons.

The Nigerian striker has been linked with other European clubs as well and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for his signature.