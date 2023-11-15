Chelsea could face points deduction after shady Abramovich deals uncovered

It appears that the net could be closing in on Chelsea after an investigation uncovered a number of potential payments from Roman Abramovich which seems to have flouted various rules including those on Financial Fair Play.

Not long after Ken Bates sold the club to the Russian billionaire, the Blues enjoyed a period of incredible success.

Indeed, much of the Chelsea we see today could be said to have had its roots in the Abramovich era.

The entire make up of the club changed under his ownership, and whilst it’s now commonplace for foreign investors and/or oligarchs to own football clubs, Abramovich’s takeover came at an entirely different time for the game.

It’s fair to say that eyebrows were raised at the time but despite any misgivings everything appeared above board.

Until now.

In a joint investigation conducted by The Guardian (subscription required) and others, it seems that various payments made over many years by Abramovich were often routed through channels other than the official ones, allowing the club and its associates to benefit.

The payments have come to light thanks to the leaking of 3.6m documents known as Cyprus Confidential, and the report goes on to state that four sports lawyers have suggested that Premier League and UEFA guidelines may well have been breached – including FFP.

There’s every chance that a points deduction could be the outcome of his investigation, severely hampering what Mauricio Pochettino and Todd Boehly are now trying to achieve at the club.

Given the potential seriousness of the findings, it’s incumbent upon the powers that be to treat them with the upmost importance.