Chelsea ready to cash in on 22-year-old for a fee of £30 million

Chelsea could sanction the departure of Armando Broja in the coming months as they look to bring in a new striker.

A report from Football London claims that Chelsea are keen on the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and selling Broja would free up the funds for a big move for the Nigerian international.

The Albanian international has recently returned after an ACL injury and he needs ample gametime in order to regain his sharpness and confidence. He is unlikely to get that opportunity at Chelsea and a move away from Stanford Bridge could be ideal for him as well.

The 22-year-old needs to join a club where he will get regular game time and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He was linked with a move to West Ham United in the past and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to return for him.

The striker has four-and-a-half-years left on his contract and Chelsea will demand a fee of around £30 million for him.

There is no doubt that the Albanian is a talented player and he could be a quality acquisition for the reported asking price. He has the potential to justify the investment in the long run as well.

Meanwhile, Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson during the summer window and the former La Liga striker has not managed to live up to the expectations so far. It remains to be seen whether they manage to address their goalscoring problems with a new signing in January.