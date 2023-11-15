Real Madrid keen on transfer of Chelsea star but have one concern

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Chelsea right-back Reece James, though they also have some concerns about his injury record which have put them off making a concrete move for him so far.

James has been a superb performer for Chelsea when fully fit, but he’s missed a lot of this season and also large chunks of last year, so it remains to be seen if he can put these issues behind him and really achieve his full potential.

A recent report from Simon Phillips has linked the England international as a target for both Real Madrid and Manchester City, and now there’s been a further update from Bernabeu Digital.

The Spanish giants are said to like James apart from concerns over his injuries, so it remains to be seen if they will end up firming up their interest in him any time soon.

Los Blancos could surely benefit from bringing in a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal soon, but there might be more reliable options out there who won’t spend large chunks of the season in the treatment room.

At the same time, though, a fully fit James could be a superb signing as he clearly has the technical ability and intelligence to play at the very highest level of the game.