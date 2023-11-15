Concern for Guardiola as Man City star withdraws from international squad with injury

Man City star Matheus Nunes has withdrawn from Portugal’s squad for this international period due to a muscle injury.

Roberto Martinez’s side are scheduled to play Liechtenstein and Iceland over the coming days as they look to put a bow on their EURO 2024 qualifying group. The Portuguese have won all of their games so far and their place at the top of the group has been confirmed.

This international break will allow Martinez to experiment a bit and one player who was hoping to be part of that was Nunes but the Man City star is out of action with an injury.

The Portuguese FA have released a statement, which says via Fabrizio Romano: “Matheus Nunes was declared clinically unfit for the two games vs Liechtenstein and Iceland after tests. The player will no longer travel to Zurich, it is late, with the rest of the national delegation”.

??? Matheus Nunes has withdrawn from Portugal squad with muscle injury. “Matheus Nunes was declared clinically unfit for the two games vs Liechtenstein and Iceland after tests. The player will no longer travel to Zurich, it is late, with the rest of the national delegation”. pic.twitter.com/k86yZTpYr6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2023

Nunez has made 11 appearances for his county but has not been a regular in Portugal’s squad for their EURO 2024 campaign.

The midfielder moved to Man City in the summer hoping that being with the Premier League champions would improve his chances of being selected for Portugal’s EURO 2024 squad, therefore, this setback will be a big blow for the player as he was likely going to be given minutes during the next two games.

Regarding City, this is not that much of a blow, but Guardiola will not be happy about losing a player who is just behind the starting 11 in his pecking order.