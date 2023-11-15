It’s been another great start to a league campaign for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, sitting as they do in third place on 27 points – just one behind leaders, Man City.

Some superb transfer business in the summer has helped the Gunners stay right in amongst the leaders, and fans will surely be hoping that the experience of last season will stand their players in good stead as they look to another title tilt in 2023/24.

On the 20th anniversary of the Invincibles season, the last time in fact that Arsenal won the English top-flight title, there’s every reason to believe that in Arteta the club has the right man to bring back success.

Each and every player needs to do their part of course, though one is already plotting a future career path away from the Emirates Stadium.

According to Metro, midfielder Jorginho, whilst not averse to staying at the club beyond the end of his current deal, would like to return to Italy before the end of his playing career.

The 31-year-old has plenty of time to make that happen, however, it could change Mikel Arteta’s thinking about the make-up of his match day squads and starting XIs.

“I’m very much in doubt, I would like to return [to Italy] but I don’t know when the right time would be,” the player was quoted as saying.

“I want to return yes, but I don’t know when, I feel I still have things to do at Arsenal. It always takes time when you change teams, but the first six months at Arsenal were not negative, on the contrary.”

For now, he remains an important part of the Spaniard’s thinking, ready to play at a moment’s notice as necessary.