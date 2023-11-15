Former Aston Villa star sentenced to one year in prison after refusing to give ex-wife £70k

Former Premier League striker Bosko Balaban has been sentenced to one year in prison in his native Croatia after failing to pay his ex-wife £70,000.

Balaban married Iva Radic, a model who was named Miss Croatia back in 1995, and the two had three children together in more than a decade of marriage.

The couple divorced in 2017 and Balaban was given a two-year window to pay off alimony debts totalling £70,000.

The former footballer refused to give her the money and according to HLN, the 45-year-old will now be sent to jail for one year in January.