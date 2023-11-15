Former Man United ace David De Gea set for embarrassing transfer

It’s been a few months since the summer transfer window closed, and free agent David De Gea is still unemployed after leaving Man United.

The 33-year-old custodian will almost certainly have lost any match sharpness that he’d built up at United, and to that end, any move to a top-tier outfit may be problematic, even if his talent between the posts is certainly worthy of such a switch.

Perhaps with fitness concerns and salary demands in mind, no clubs appeared to have entered into serious negotiations with him since the transfer window closed.

However, things may be about to change, albeit a little embarrassingly for the Spaniard it seems he’ll need to drop down a division to carry on his career.

According to Spanish outlet, Onda Cero, De Gea has been talking to Eldense, who are currently a mid-table side and in their first season in the Spanish second-tier.

Intriguingly, there is also a suggestion that the shot stopper may actually be interested in buying a share of the club as it’s believed that their president, Pascual Perez, is willing to give up his majority stake.

Owning a club, however that manifests itself, would certainly be a significant change for the keeper, though something that is becoming increasingly popular amongst those coming towards or at the end of their careers.