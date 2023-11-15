Harry Kane’s special Bayern Munich contract clause that will reward success that eluded him at Tottenham

Harry Kane has really been enjoying himself in Bavaria with his switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich already proving to be a resounding success.

In just 15 games in all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign, he already has 21 goals and seven assists to his name, per WhoScored.

That’s included a hat-trick of hat-tricks and 12 goals plus three assists in his last seven games.

Calling it a hot streak hardly does his opening few months in Germany justice.

He’s already made history thanks to his rate of scoring, and though Bayern still trail Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, if Kane continues to find the net across the campaign, it’s surely a foregone conclusion that the England captain will be firing his club to yet another German top-flight title.

Whether or not Kane finally breaks his silverware duck with a Bundesliga win, he’ll almost certainly cash in with a very special reward thanks to a clause in his contract.

According to SportBILD’s Christian Falk, if the striker manages to score 40 goals across the season in all competitions, he will earn himself a cool €250,000 extra.

Our Story: Harry Kane has a special clause in his contract @FCBayern: If the striker has more than 40 scorer-points across all competitions in one season, he should receive a further payment of 250,000 € @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 14, 2023

The 30-year-old is fast becoming as much of a talisman for Bayern as he was for the north Londoners, and with more than half of the season left to play, hitting the 40-goal target looks to be a very achievable mark at this stage.