Journalist feels sorry for West Ham player because of how he’s being treated

It’s been a reasonable enough start for West Ham in the 2023/24 season, though they have gone slightly off the boil of late.

David Moyes’ side began the campaign still on a high after winning the Europa Conference League title at the back end of last season.

The subsequent sale of captain Declan Rice allowed them to strengthen significantly with James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus, Dinos Mavropanos and Edson Alvarez all being secured before the deadline.

It’s therefore a bit of a head-scratcher as to why the Irons haven’t fared any better at this point.

In any event, journalist Paul Brown isn’t happy with the way Ward-Prowse is being treated, though it’s got little to do with his club.

“I honestly find it very strange that Ward-Prowse is suddenly out of the England picture completely,” he said to Give Me Sport.

“He was being picked regularly ahead of some very strong candidates for a very long time when you could argue that he was in nowhere near the kind of form that he is now. I really don’t think that it’s a wise move by the England manager.

“I think he’s in the best form I’ve seen him in for some time, and it doesn’t strike me as terribly fair that he’s no longer getting a look in. I think it’s definitely one that Gareth Southgate should be questioned on.”

It’s hard to disagree with Brown’s sentiments. So far in 2023/24, Ward-Prowse has been involved with two goals and nine assists according to WhoScored.

He has in many respects been the fulcrum for the Hammers and at the heart of everything they do well.

It also begs the question of Gareth Southgate as to what exactly the former Southampton man needs to do in order to be able to secure a place in the England squad and, eventually, the Euro 2024 squad.

If he’s unable to affect the managers mind whilst he’s playing so well, what realistic chance does he have in future.