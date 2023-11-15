Leicester running serious risk of losing ever-present defender

At present, Leicester City are continuing to ride high at the top of the Championship, and despite losing two games on the trot, they are still the team to beat.

Enso Maresca’s side have been flying, and much of that has to do with their rock-solid defence.

Their 10 goals conceded in 16 games is by far the best in the division, so it’s a fair bet that Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard – as well as their colleagues – are feeling rightly proud of themselves.

If they’re able to continue with the excellence they’ve displayed thus far in 2023/24, there’s a strong likelihood of promotion.

Given just how well the club have been playing, it’s a wonder that Vestergaard’s contract situation is being allowed to slide.

According to Capology, his contract is up at the end of June next year, however, there doesn’t appear to have been any movement from the club regarding a renewal.

“I don’t think there were very many people who believed four months ago that I would be in the situation I am in now, so I enjoy it,” the player was quoted as saying by Tipsbladet.

“At some point, something has to happen (with his contract), but it doesn’t matter to me.”

Aside from a suspension for racking up five yellow cards, Vestergaard has been an ever-present for the club this season, and at just 31 years of age, the towering Dane would still have an awful lot to offer the Foxes from next season and beyond, whether they’re in the Championship or Premier League.