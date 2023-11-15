Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing the potential transfer of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in a big-money move.

The England international is yet to sign a new a contract with the Reds, and this seems to be causing fresh speculation over his future, with Madrid named as huge admirers of his in the Spanish press.

It’s even suggested that Real could be preparing a bid for Alexander-Arnold, despite previous claims that the 25-year-old looked likely to finalise a new contract at Anfield in the coming months.

This would be a big blow for Liverpool, so they will surely be doing all they can to prevent it, but one imagines Alexander-Arnold could be tempted by a move away if the club face another season out of the Champions League.

Liverpool are also being linked with Lloyd Kelly at the moment, so it could be that that’s how part of the money from Alexander-Arnold’s sale would be reinvested.

Of course, Kelly is no replacement for a player as influential as Alexander-Arnold, but LFC could do well to bring in a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson as well.

Kelly is also known to be a target for AC Milan ahead of January, though they’ve also been linked with Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior as an alternative.