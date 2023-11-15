Liverpool reactivate interest in hugely ambitious transfer

Liverpool have reportedly reactivated their interest in the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is one of the best players in the world and is attracting plenty of interest at the moment as he’ll be out of contract at the end of the season, making him a hugely tempting free agent.

According to the print edition of the AS, as translated by Sport Witness, Liverpool are said to be back in the race for Mbappe, alongside Real Madrid, though it’s also suggested that this interest might be being used to apply pressure onto Los Blancos more than anything else.

Real Madrid seem like a more likely destination than Liverpool, given that the Reds don’t tend to make star-studded signings of this nature that would probably cost a fortune and perhaps disrupt the harmony in the dressing room.

Still, Mbappe is good enough that LFC might be tempted to make an exception and sign him as an ideal long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, who isn’t getting any younger.

Mbappe has been at PSG since 2017 and one imagines there’s still also a chance that he could decide to extend his stay with the French giants after such a successful career there so far.