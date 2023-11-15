Man United already have a priority signing in January and Sir Jim will be crucial

With any luck, the announcement that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is taking an active role in running the sporting side of Man United won’t be too long in coming.

Once that has been ratified and made official, the INEOS founder and his chosen staff members can get to work to ensure that things are done a little differently around Old Trafford.

Inevitably, that’ll mean some incomings and outgoings in the transfer window and, whilst not a revolution as such, the evolution will be necessary if Erik ten Hag wants his team to enjoy a decent second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

According to Football Transfers, the new owners have already earmarked Jean-Clair Todibo as their priority January signing, and there’s a reason why the Red Devils will be favourites for his signature.

The Frenchman’s current employers are OGC Nice, owned by… Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Todibo was bombed out of Barcelona earlier in his career but has really made a name for himself of late in Ligue Un.

Given United’s clear need for a leader in central defence, Todibo would be a perfect acquisition and at just the right time to affect the trajectory of the team.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much any transfer fee would be, though it’s unlikely to prove prohibitive.