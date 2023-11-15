Newcastle ready to challenge Liverpool for talented Leeds United youngster in 2024

Leeds United will have a hard task in trying to keep 17-year-old Archie Gray at Elland Road in 2024 as several Premier League clubs have had their attention drawn to the youngster.

According to 90min, Newcastle are one of multiple clubs that are keeping tabs on Gray’s situation at Leeds; along with Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder’s contract expires at the Yorkshire club in 2025, therefore, next summer would be the ideal time to sell him if a new contract cannot be agreed.

Football Insider are reporting that the Championship club are ready to do everything they can to keep their key star and hope to start contract negotiations soon.

Gray has broken through at Elland Road this season and has grown to become a key member of Daniel Farke’s squad. The 17-year-old has played 17 times across all competitions, starring both in defensive midfield and at right-back.

Liverpool are one of the main contenders for his signature and the Daily Mail has reported that the Reds are preparing a summer bid for the youngster in a move that could cost them over £40million.

Newcastle are another club that are on the lookout for midfielders following Sandro Tonali’s ban and St James Park would be a great next step for Gray but the Magpies face a lot of challenges in trying to sign the Leeds star.