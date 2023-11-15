Newcastle to press ahead with January move for 27-year-old PL ace

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

A report from the Northern Echo claims that Newcastle United will press ahead with a move for the 27-year-old midfielder in January, especially after Sandro Tonali was handed a suspension for his involvement in an illegal batting scandal.

Phillips has struggled for regular game time at Manchester City and he could be keen on an exit in January. A move to Newcastle would allow him to play regularly and regain his form and sharpness ahead of the European championships next summer.

If he manages to impress at Newcastle, the Magpies might just look to sign in permanently at the end of the season.

He has proven himself in the Premier League in the past with Leeds United, and he should prove to be a key player for Newcastle if he manages to regain his rhythm during the second half of the campaign.

