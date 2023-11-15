Newcastle’s injury crisis hits new low as key player out for six weeks

Eddie Howe’s injury problems at Newcastle are mounting up and the Magpies boss will not be happy to hear that Callum Wilson will be out of action for at least six weeks.

That is according to the Telegraph, who reports that the striker looks likely to be out until the New Year and in addition to that, Sven Botman’s injury is believed to be worse than originally feared.

Wilson was taken off at half-time in Newcastle’s 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund earlier this month and missed the match with Bournemouth at the weekend.

The forward is the Magpies’ joint top goalscorer this season with seven goals and his absence will not only be a big blow to Howe but to England as well, as the 31-year-old had to pull out of this week’s European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

As for Botman, the report states that Botman might not need surgery on his current knee injury but the Tyneside club have no idea when he’ll be back. The defender’s knee problem hasn’t cleared up and therefore, the Dutch star will not be able to play for some time.

Both players are key for Howe at Newcastle and are part of a long list of absentees at present for the English coach.

Newcastle have a tough run of fixture coming up and with the injuries they have, the Magpies could suffer a lot over the upcoming period.