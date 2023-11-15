Norway team news vs Faroe Islands

Norway take on Faroe Islands in an international friendly on Thursday 16th of November, at the Ullevaal Stadion, at 17:00 PM (GMT).

Norway lost their last game, losing 1-0 to Spain in a EURO Qualifier. The only goal of the game was scored by Gavi in the 49th minute.

Faroe Islands also lost their last game, losing to Czechia 1-0 in a EURO Qualifier. The only goal of the game being scored by Tomas Soucek from the penalty spot.

How to watch Norway vs Faroe Islands

Date: Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

Team News:

Norway will be without Arsenal star Martin Odegaard who has been missing for the Gunners due to concussion. Antonio Nusa and Orjan Nyland have also pulled out of the squad with injuries, and will not be available during this international break.

Predicted XI:

Norway: Dyngeland, Meling, Ostigard, Strandberg, Ryerson, Berge, Berg, Aursnes, Solbakken, Bobb, Haaland.

Faroe Islands: Lamhauge, Davidsen, Ragnar, Faero, Edmundsson, Joensen, Jonsson, Andreasen, Olsen, Vatnhamar, Petersen.