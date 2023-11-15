Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, and manager, Roy Hodgson, are unlikely to be too enamoured by learning that one of their strikers is looking at moving on from the club in the not too distant future.

The Eagles haven’t been soaring as high as they’d like of late, however, having secured the longer-term futures of both Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise recently, as well as having the likes of Marc Guehi and other highly-rated exponents in their ranks, they’ve lots to be thankful for.

A young and vibrant team, it’s difficult to see why players would be so keen to move on, though Odsonne Edouard has expressed a clear preference to leave Selhurst Park – via Paris Saint-Germain’s official website.

“I try to give the best version of myself every time I step onto a pitch,” he said.

“Making the supporters at Selhurst Park proud is my goal. It is by achieving successful performances that I could aspire to join one of the biggest European clubs.

“I strive to become a striker that matters on the European scene. It is therefore important to have a great season with the Eagles.”

The 25-year-old spent part of his youth at the French giants, and you’d be forgiven for thinking that he was giving PSG the old ‘come and get me’ plea.

Having his words reported by another club’s website rather than a national media outlet is hardly likely to endear him to his paymasters either, and may well signal the beginning of the end for Edouard’s career in south London.

With six goals in 12 total appearances this season per WhoScored, it’s obvious what he brings to the table, however, you simply can’t be hinting on another club’s website that you intend to leave your current club in future.