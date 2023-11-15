Portugal team news vs Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein (6th in European Qualifying Group J) take on Portugal (1st in European Qualifying Group J) on Thursday 16th of November, at the Rheinpark Stadion, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Portugal won 4-0. Goals coming from Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo (x2).

Liechtenstein lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 4-0 to Iceland. Goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson (x2), Alfred Finnbogason, and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson secured the victory for Iceland.

Portugal however won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0. The goals coming from Cristiano Ronaldo (x2), Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, and Joao Felix.

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal

Date: Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Rheinpark Stadion

Team News:

Portugal will be without Diogo Dalot who has withdrawn from the squad, whilst Pepe has been recalled for the Portugal national team for this international break. Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo are also out with injuries.

Predicted XI:

Liechtenstein: B. Buchel, Traber, Wieser, Marxer, Goppel, Sele, M. Buchel, Luchinger, Meier, Hasler, Salanovic.

Portugal: Costa, Inacio, Dias, Silva, Cancelo, Felix, Pereira, Otavio, Fernandes, Leao, Ronaldo.