Exclusive: PSG could consider transfer offers for CB on one key condition, says expert

Paris Saint-Germain are likely to keep Presnel Kimpembe as a key part of their first-team plans, according to Jonathan Johnson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Johnson suggested that Kimpembe was now no longer as likely to seek a transfer away from PSG, despite assessing his options in the past.

It now looks like the Frenchman should soon return to full fitness for Luis Enrique’s side, and Johnson believes if that goes well for him it could be that the Ligue 1 giants will instead look into considering offers for Marquinhos next summer.

Kimpembe is nearing the end of his contract so could surely have been a tempting option as a free agent at the end of this season, with Johnson acknowledging that there have been some links with Barcelona.

PSG fans will surely hope that Kimpembe stays, however, as he can be a key player for the club and fits the profile of the more home-grown feel they want in their squad these days.

“Kimpembe has been interested in assessing his potential options away from Paris in the past, but much has changed since there was last any serious interest,” Johnson said.

“The current French and Parisien talent push that PSG are on has been received positively by the defender who is keen to get back on the pitch to be a part of it. Kimpembe also has his France international berth to attempt to win back in time for Euro 2024 so it will be a crucial second part of the season for him.

“My personal feeling based on Kimpembe’s attachment to the club but also Marquinhos’ increasingly complicated situation in terms of form and questionable leadership is that a full recovery for the Frenchman could see PSG fielding offers for the Brazilian from next summer.”