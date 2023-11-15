Michael Skubala was recently appointed as the manager of Lincoln City.

A report from the Yorkshire Evening Post claims that a number of talented young players from Leeds United could now reunite with Skubala at the League One club.

The newly appointed Lincoln City head coach is highly rated at Leeds and he is well thought of at the club. The Championship outfit could easily send their young talents on loan at Lincoln City so that they can get some valuable first-team experience.

The report claims that players like Lewis Bate, Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi, Sean McGurk and Sonny Perkins could join the former Leeds under-21 manager at the League One club.

Regular football in League One would help them improve and return as better players next season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops and whether Lincoln City can sign the aforementioned players from Leeds.