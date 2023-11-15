Announcement today: Key Manchester United figure to leave the club

Richard Arnold is reportedly set to leave Manchester United, with Patrick Stewart replacing him as interim CEO at Old Trafford.

Arnold’s Man Utd exit is expected to be announced later today, according to Sky journalist Mark Kleinman as per the posts on X below…

Red Devils fans will no doubt be intrigued by this big decision, as it clearly signals a change in direction under the incoming Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who should soon confirm the purchase of a 25% stake in the club.

It’s been a difficult period for United, with manager Erik ten Hag arguably coping very well in difficult circumstances, with so much distraction from issues off the pitch for almost a year now.

The Glazers remain in control of MUFC but have long been hugely unpopular with fans, so they’ll be hoping things can improve once Ratcliffe becomes more of an influence and brings in his own people for key roles like the one Arnold had been occupying.