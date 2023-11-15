Scotland team news vs Georgia

Georgia (4th in European Qualifying Group A) take on Scotland (2nd in European Qualifying Group A) on Thursday 16th of November, at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, at 17:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Scotland won 2-0 at Hampden Park. Goals coming from Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay.

Georgia won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Cyprus 4-0. Goals from Otar Kiteishvili, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Levan Shengelia and Georges Mikautadze.

Scotland however lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 2-0 to Spain. Goals from Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet earning Spain the win and three points.

How to watch Georgia vs Scotland

Date: Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

Team News:

Scotland will be without Andrew Robertson, Aaron Hickey, Kieran Tierney and Che Adams through injury.

Predicted XI:

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Azarovi, Lochoshvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Mamuchashvili, Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze.

Scotland: Gunn, Hendry, Cooper, McKenna, Patterson, McGinn, Gilmour, McTominay, McGregor, Christie, Dykes.