Sir Jim Ratcliffe may hand Jadon Sancho a lifeline at Man United ahead of expected January move

The future of Jadon Sancho at Man United looks very bleak and the winger is expected to leave the Premier League giants in January following his fallout with Erik ten Hag. 

The United manager has cast the Englishman aside following the 23-year-old’s actions after the Red Devils were defeated by Arsenal in early September, actions the player is yet to apologise for.

Having been left out of the squad for the match in North London by Ten Hag for not training up to standards, Sancho essentially labelled his manager a liar and that did not go down well.

Many reports state that Sancho will leave the Premier League club in January but according to the Daily Express, potential new Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is reportedly set to demand that Ten Hag offer an olive branch to Sancho.

This is very unlikely to happen as the situation has gone too far for Ten Hag to reintegrate Sancho back into his squad.

The winger will certainly leave Old Trafford in January but where he goes remains uncertain at present.

