Spain team news vs Cyprus

Cyprus (5th in European Qualifying Group A) take on Spain (1st in European Qualifying Group A) on Thursday 16th of November, at the Alphamega Stadium, at 17:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Spain won 6-0 at Los Carmenes. Goals coming from Gavi, Mikel Merino, Joselu, Ferran Torres (x2) and Alex Baena for Spain.

Cyprus lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 4-0 to Georgia. Goals from Otar Kiteishvili, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Levan Shengelia and Georges Mikautadze for Georgia.

Spain also won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Norway 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Gavi in the 49th minute to secure the victory.

How to watch Cyprus vs Spain

  • Date: Thursday, November 16th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 17:00 PM (GMT)
  • TV Network: Not broadcast in UK
  • Stream: ViaPlay
  • Venue: Alphamega Stadium

Team News:

Spain will be without the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alejandro Balde, Marco Asensio, Pedri and Ansi Fati who are not in the squad.

Predicted XI:

Cyprus: Mall, Ioannou, Kyprianou, Gogic, Karo, Andreou, Kyriakou, Spoljaric, Kousoulos, Kastanos, Christofi.

Spain: Simon, Garcia, P. Torres, Le Normand, Carvajal, Ruiz, Rodri, Gavi, Oyarzabal, Morata, F. Torres.

