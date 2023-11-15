Stats show that Mikel Arteta may regret selling former Arsenal star this summer

Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as one of the best teams in Europe this season under the leadership of Xabi Alonso and a star who has been key to that is former Arsenal man Granit Xhaka.

Leverkusen currently sit top of the Bundesliga and their Europa League group having drawn just one match all season.

Xhaka has played a key role in this and stats back it up. According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has played more final third passes (127) and more progressive passes (119) than any player in Europe’s top 5 leagues so far this season.

The Switzerland star was also key to Arsenal’s Premier League title charge last season and with the Gunners visible worse this campaign, did Arteta make a mistake selling the 31-year-old this summer?

???? Granit Xhaka has played more final third passes (127) and more progressive passes (119) than any player in Europe’s top 5 leagues so far this season. Brain of Xabi Alonso’s wonderful team… and Swiss national team cap record-holder with 119 appearances. pic.twitter.com/bfvdHMdB69 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2023

Although Arsenal’s season has not been a disaster so far, Arteta’s side have not been as convincing as the previous term, although there are numerous factors in this – injuries being a big one.

However, they certainly miss Xhaka who contributed last season with seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Declan Rice has been an amazing replacement for the veteran midfielder but it is the others in the Gunners’ midfield that have yet to step up.