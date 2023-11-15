Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade.

A report from 90 Min claims that Tottenham Hotspur have now joined Liverpool and Arsenal in the race to sign the 22-year-old and they will face competition from Manchester United as well.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder was linked with a move to the Premier League back in the summer transfer window as well, but a move did not materialise back then. He is expected to be on the move during the January January transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can win the race for his signature.

The Brazilian would prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the North London club.

Tottenham could look to part ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the coming months and they will need to sign a quality replacement. The 22-year-old certainly fits the profile and he could develop into a key player for the North London club.

Apparently, the midfielder is valued at around £30 million and Tottenham should be able to afford him without any problems.

The 22-year-old is still quite young, and he’s likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder. Andre will add defensive cover, technical ability and physicality in the middle middle of the park. His arrival would strengthen Tottenham defensively and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom as well.

Meanwhile, he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro at Manchester United. The Brazilian has not been at his best this season and he is unlikely to get better with time. Andre could be a superb investment for the Red Devils in January.