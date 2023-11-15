Tottenham main contenders to sign €15m-rated winger

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the move for the Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 20-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he could be a solid long-term investment for the North London club.

The 20-year-old winger is reportedly valued at €15 million and a report from ilBianconero claims that Tottenham are the main contenders for his signature right now.

The North London outfit could certainly use more depth in the wide areas and Iling-Junior would be a handy option for them. Although he might not be a regular starter for Tottenham, he could get ample game time through rotation.

The 20-year-old has the potential to establish himself as a quality Premier League winger and Ange Postecoglou could nurture him into a regular starter for Tottenham.

Spurs need more cutting edge in the final third. Players like Richarlison have been quite mediocre and the likes of Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic are sidelined with injuries.

Investing in a quality winger should prove to be a wise decision for Tottenham and Samuel Iling-Junior would be a good buy for the reported asking price. He has the potential to justify the outlay and he could even prove to be a bargain if he manages to fulfill his potential.

The 20-year-old could be attracted to the idea of returning to England and the opportunity to showcase his qualities with a big club like Tottenham could be hard to turn down.