Jadon Sancho to Juventus, Aaron Ramsdale to Chelsea & more – exclusive Fabrizio Romano transfer news column

Originally published on the Daily Briefing thedailybriefing.io

Jadon Sancho to Juventus exclusive update

I want to start today’s column with an exclusive update on the future of Jadon Sancho. As we know, the situation has been really complicated for the last two months – between Sancho and Manchester United, the people at the club, the coaching staff and obviously Erik ten Hag.

I can confirm again, as I’ve said in recent weeks, that Sancho is expected to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window – that’s the idea. There have been many rumours about clubs, but now I can tell you that Juventus made contact in recent days to be informed on the Sancho situation.

Juve appreciate the player and think he could be a good opportunity on the market, but because of their financial situation, the only way to make it happen is a loan deal. The salary is an important one, so Juventus would need United to cover part of that salary.

To be clear, at the moment it’s not even a negotiation, just Juventus asking for information on the situation Sancho, so let’s see what happens because for United the best thing to do is to wait and see if other clubs join the race. We’ve had many rumours about a return to Borussia Dortmund, and interest from Saudi clubs, and for United it makes sense to sell the player rather than loan him out. Still, in case they can’t do that, keep an eye on a loan deal and keep an eye on Juventus.

Juve director Cristiano Giuntoli was in London almost two weeks ago, and there have been rumours about players like Kalvin Phillips and Thomas Partey, but from what I understand these players are not a priority. Sancho, however, is an opportunity, and they’ve had initial conversations, but it will depend on United, on the salary coverage, and if they’re open to a loan deal or not.

These will be crucial factors, because what’s not going to happen is Juve offering £40-50m – this is simply not an option. For Juventus the only way is a loan deal, potentially with a buy clause, not mandatory included, but we’re not at that stage yet. The crucial point will be to understand the conditions of the deal, and it’s too early to say at the moment.

From my perspective, I think Juventus would be a very good move for Sancho. They can offer space, new motivation, and a chance to fight for the title as they’re doing very well in Italy this season. Sancho certainly needs to leave and play regular football, so this looks a good option for him, but at the same time I think United will wait for permanent deal proposals, so that’s a potential issue.

Aaron Ramsdale’s exit a possibility, but Chelsea aren’t in for him

I think it’s a possibility that Aaron Ramsdale could leave Arsenal in January because he’s not playing, but it’s not something guaranteed at all. When I speak to my sources on this situation, I’m always told that the goalkeeper market is not easy at all, because it’s kind of a domino effect – at the moment we’re not seeing this kind of effect because clubs don’t tend to change their goalkeeper in the middle of the season.

At the moment the situation is really quiet, but perhaps things could change if there’s an injury somewhere or something like that. For sure Ramsdale wants to play more, but he’s also prepared to fight for his place at Arsenal in case he stays there. I can also guarantee that Ramsdale is not a target for Chelsea, and they’re not going to sign a goalkeeper in January, despite some speculation and links with Ramsdale.

The latest on Manchester United’s CB situation

As previously reported, the message on Raphael Varane remains very clear – it’s a tactical decision for him not to start games for Manchester United at the moment. Erik ten Hag is very happy with Harry Maguire at the moment, with how he’s playing, with his mentality, and also Jonny Evans has partnered him well.

Still, with Evans now injured I’m sure we’ll see Varane getting more playing time. It’s about rotation, though of course if they receive an important proposal in January the situation could change for Varane. At the moment I’m not aware of any negotiation, but if something happens it could be an open situation in January.

We know that in 2024 a top priority for United is a new centre-back, but whether it’ll be January or the summer will depend on opportunities. Many of the names I’ve mentioned on here multiple times like Edmond Tapsoba and Jean-Clair Todibo are important players for their clubs, so are unlikely to move in the middle of the season. If there are other opportunities, we will see, but otherwise it will be in the summer that we see an important defender targeted for United.

Santiago Gimenez to Tottenham or Chelsea?

We continue to have rumours about Santiago Gimenez, who is doing very well at Feyenoord – rumours about Chelsea and about Tottenham, but from what I can tell you, Tottenham sent their people to follow Gimenez multiple times, he’s going very well and scoring goals, but at the same time I’m hearing Chelsea are not making him a priority and are focusing on other players

Chelsea know the situation well, that Gimenez could be available for around €45m in January, but at the moment nothing concrete is ongoing, but I’ll keep you posted if the situation changes. It’s also important to say that Tottenham keep following the player, so that could be one to watch as it looks like Gimenez could be an important player on the market in the near future.

Also on Spurs, we know they have some injuries in defence at the moment, but they are not desperate to sign cover. It will depend on opportunities. They’ve been unlucky because they’ve had a lot of injuries at the same time, but I’m told they won’t panic because they know most of these players will be back at the end of December, so they’ll assess the situation then.

Overall, I don’t see Tottenham spending crazy money in January, that’s not the plan at the moment. They’re happy with the balance in the squad right now, but of course the recovery process of some key players will be important, so perhaps they could look for opportunities towards the end of the January window.

Alphonso Davies and Real Madrid’s transfer plans

Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid is a possibility. It’s worth remembering that his situation is quite special because he was very close to signing a new long-term deal at Bayern, it was almost done back in March/April, but then everything at Bayern changed – Julian Nagelsmann was out, as well as key members of the board such as Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic.

So with a new manager, new director and new CEO, Bayern had to re-start the conversations with Davies. From what I’m hearing at the moment the conversations have not been that positive, so there is a concrete chance for Bayern to sell the player in the summer, because he’s out of contract in 2025 and they don’t want to lose him on a free.

I don’t see anything happening in January, but in the summer it could be different, and for sure Real Madrid appreciate the player. They feel they need a new left-back, and so Davies is on Madrid’s list for the summer.

The private and public message is that Real Madrid won’t sign anyone in January. This is usually how they work – they don’t like to go for signings in the January window unless they really have to because of injuries and so on. They’re happy with their squad, so if the situation remains like this and they don’t have injuries then they won’t do anything in January.

Real Madrid are already planning for the summer – they want Davies, and also Endrick is on his way, so let’s see if they also have other targets for summer 2024.

Ruben Neves wants Premier League return amid Newcastle interest

Newcastle United are not optimistic about their chances of signing Ruben Neves, as it looks like it’s going to be really complicated. Of course I think it’s important to clarify the situation surrounding co-ownership of clubs, and hopefully that’s what this meeting on the 21st will do.

Still, we know Newcastle need a midfielder to cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali. They are still waiting to see what happens on the 21st and what clubs will decide, but they are looking on the midfielder market in any case, though it’s also still important for them to know if they’ll still be in the Champions League, or the Europa League, or even out of Europe altogether.

Newcastle will need to decide what kind of midfielder they want, and how much they’re ready to spend, but Kalvin Phillips could be another option for them. It’s not a negotiation as of today, but it could be an opportunity.

Neves remains a player they really appreciate, Eddie Howe is a big fan, and he has experience in the Premier League. They really like him, and Neves would be open to return to the Premier League, so let’s see what happens. At the moment all parties are waiting.