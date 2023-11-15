Van de Ven injury could open the door for Tottenham star to leave in January

Micky van de Ven’s injury is a huge blow to Tottenham’s hopes for the season but the North London club are on the lookout for a temporary replacement and that could see one star leave Spurs in January.

The Dutch defender suffered a serious hamstring injury in Spurs’ dramatic loss to Chelsea earlier this month and is expected to be out until the new year.

Ange Postecoglou wants a replacement to be signed in January and if that happens, Eric Dier will likely leave the club, reports Football Insider.

Tottenham are willing to let the Englishman go as he is not in the Spurs manager’s plans and has only played following Van de Ven’s injury and Cristian Romero’s suspension.

In addition to this, the centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season, therefore, January would be the last chance Tottenham have to sell the player.

Who Tottenham sign as a short-term replacement for Van de Ven is unknown but a young defender would work best for the club in the long run.

As for Dier, the 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Roma but as mentioned above, that will come down to whether Tottenham can sign another centre-back or not during the winter window.