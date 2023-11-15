Video: Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis already showing they belong with England squad

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Man City’s Rico Lewis are already fitting in amongst the England squad as the youngsters took part in an impressive rondo in training.

The Man City graduates were called up by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ EURO 2024 qualifying matches with Malta and North Macedonia over the next few days as they have made impressive starts to their seasons.

The England manager will want to get a closer look at the two players during this international break and they showed that being coached by Pep Guardiola has paid off as they did not look out of place in a rondo.