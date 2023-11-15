Video: “Free Sterling” – Rio Ferdinand slams Southgate for Chelsea man’s omission

Former England international defender, Rio Ferdinand, wasn’t holding back in his condemnation of national team manager, Gareth Southgate, after his decision to leave Raheem Sterling out of the current Three Lions squad.

Ahead of Euro 2024, that could suggest that perhaps the Chelsea man isn’t in the managers thinking for the tournament.

Sterling’s form for the Blues hasn’t been exceptional but he hasn’t played that poorly so as not to be a consideration for the squad.

“Free Sterling. Free my guy, Raheem Sterling. I don’t know what he’s done; I don’t know whose nose he has put out of joint. I don’t know what’s happened. For him not to be in the England squad is beyond me. There’s a lot of talent; don’t get me wrong. But if we’re talking form, he’s got more goals and assists, more goal contributions than Rashford and Grealish put together,” Ferdinand raged.

