Video: Rio Ferdinand claims ace is not happy since leaving Aston Villa

Former Manchester United and England defender, Rio Ferdinand, isn’t backwards in coming forwards with an opinion these days, and he has suggested that former Aston Villa ace, Jack Grealish, isn’t happy at Man City.

The emergence of Jeremy Doku has seen Grealish’s minutes cut back, and that should be more than enough motivation from Pep Guardiola to get the 28-year-old forcing his way back into the starting line-up.

“If I am Jack Grealish, I was a happier footballer on the pitch in the 90 minutes at Villa,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“But I am here now and I am sacrificing happiness for that winning feeling which is a feeling you cannot describe at all so that outweighs the love of football.”

Pictures from YouTube/Rio Ferdinand Presents Five