90min journalist Graeme Bailey claims that West Ham was present to witness Sporting forward Marcus Edwards play against Benfica over the weekend.

The former Tottenham player, who previously played for Excelsior and Vitoria Guimaraes after leaving Spurs in 2019, has three goals and four assists so far this season. Last season, he registered 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Although Edwards only played in the Spurs first team once, he went on to have a successful career in the Netherlands and Portugal.

“Marcus Edwards, the former youngster, who was booted out of Tottenham by Mauricio Pochettino I believe, he’s getting a lot of attention… one of the ones West Ham are watching apparently.” – said Bailey.