72-cap Int’l prioritising a move to two other clubs despite Manchester United interest

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for Porto in recent seasons and he managed to score 31 goals across all competitions last year. A report from Calciomercato claims that Manchester United are keen on the player, but he is hoping to join clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Apparently the 72-cap Iran international is keen on a move to Italy at the stage of his career.

Manchester United are in need of attacking reinforcements and they have identified the 31-year-old as a general target. The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window, but the Denmark international needs more time to adapt to his new surroundings and perform at his level.

Signing an experienced striker in January could help share the goalscoring burden and it would be a wise decision. It seems that Taremi is not keen on the move to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to move on to other targets now. The 31-year-old would have been a useful acquisition for the Red Devils in the short term and he could’ve made an immediate impact in the Premier League. He has the experience and the quality to adapt to the Premier League quickly, and he could have been available for a reasonable price as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops and whether Manchester United can bring in the right reinforcements during the second half of the season.