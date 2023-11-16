Anthony Gordon considering switching international allegiance following latest England snub

Anthony Gordon is being offered the chance to represent Scotland on the international stage.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Newcastle United winger, who is eligible to play for Scotland through his grandparents, could switch international allegiances following his most recent snub by England boss Gareth Southgate.

Left out of the Three Lions’ squad to play Malta and North Macedonia during the current international break, Gordon, despite scoring four Premier League goals already this season, has once again failed to make Southgate’s squad.

And that could lead to the former Everton attacker giving up on his dreams of representing England.

Wanted by Steve Clark, along with fellow Magpies’ stars Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, Gordon could yet switch countries despite making 16 appearances for England’s Under-21s.