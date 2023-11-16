Arsenal eyeing up a move for 23-year-old Spanish playmaker

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Spanish midfielder Oihana Sancet.

The 23-year-old Athletic Club Bilbao midfielder has been a key player in the Spanish league and he could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for Arsenal. Fichajes claims that the Londoners could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

The Gunners could certainly use more technical ability and creativity in the middle of the park and Sancet would be a quality addition. The midfielder has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could improve Arsenal going forward.

The Spanish midfielder can operate as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. His arrival will allow Arsenal great tactical flexibility and Mikel Arteta will be able to rotate Martin Odegaard more often as well.

However, the Spaniard has a contract with Athletic Club Bilbao until the summer of 2032 and he is likely to be an expensive acquisition. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for him in the coming months.

Sancet celebrates his goal vs Cadiz in La Liga
Apparently, Italian giants AC Milan are keeping tabs on him as well.

The opportunity to play for a club like Arsenal can be an attractive proposition for most players and it will be interesting to see how the midfielder reacts to the interest. He could be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

It would certainly be a major step up in his career and he would get to test himself in one of the best leagues in the world.

